Soldier's wife arrested for beating stepdaughter to death (graphic photo)

The woman, said to be the wife of a soldier in the Nigeria Army, allegedly beat her stepdaughter to death for eating the plantain bought by the father.
Reports say while the middle-aged woman was beating her stepdaughter, a female soldier ran into the house to intervene, but she was ordered out on phone by the woman’s husband.
The 10-year-old girl reportedly slumped and died after her stepmother continued beating her after the female soldier left their apartment. She was confirmed dead after being rushed to a nearby clinic.
The soldier and his wife are now being detained by officials of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt.