Soldiers who forced man to eat his vomit arrested in Osun state

As reported on Pulse, Adekunle, who was apprehended by the soldiers, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, had gone to bail his friend in their custody when he was taken into custody for torturing.

Prior to their arrest by the soldiers, the deceased and his friend Solomon Ogundare were in a beer parlour having fun when they were approached by the soldiers for intimidation.

However, while Adekunle escaped during their confrontation, his friend Solomon was unlucky, and was taken to the barracks for torturing.

They (the soldiers) also towed away Adekunle’s vehicle, which prompted him to visit the barracks to not only secure the release of his friend, but to retrieve the car.

But one of the soldiers recognised Adekunle and was joined for torturing with his friend, during which he collapsed and died.

Confirming the arrest of the soldiers, who were complicit in Adekunle’s death, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Yemisi Opalola absolved Osu Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ebenezer Akinsanya, who was accused of attempting to bury the case, of blame.

Her words: “The DPO of Osu mentioned by the family did not know anything about the incident because he was not notified of it. The military officer called the DPO of Ayeso because they knew each other and he told the DPO on phone that he wanted to deposit a corpse in the morgue (Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa), and the attendants refused to take it in.

“The DPO thought it was the corpse of a colleague of the military officer, since he wasn’t aware of the unlawful killing and moreover the case was not reported. He just told the mortuary attendants to accept the corpse since he knew him. That was how the police got involved in the case.

“By the time the police got to know about what really transpired, some military police from Ibadan had come and arrested the army personnel involved.”