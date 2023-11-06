ADVERTISEMENT
Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman was given first aid treatment and stabilised by the battalion medical team.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Division’s spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, on Monday. Ayeni said Spark attempted to take her own life; but troops of 65 Battalion NA deployed at the Officers’ Mess sighted her and quickly used their military ingenuity to her rescue.

“She was given first aid treatment and stabilised by the battalion medical team.

“After stabilisation, we contacted the family and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Ovie Spark, residing at Awoyaya Lagos,” he said.

Ayeni said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division NA, Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Usman, commended the soldiers for being observant and for their ingenuity, courage and gallantry.

The GOC said he was pleased that soldiers brought their training in disaster management to bear in such a critical situation that might have claimed the life of a fellow citizen.

“Usman said such an operation is a military operation other than war, conducted during emergencies or natural disasters, which affirm that troops have been trained to support leading agencies during emergencies.

“The GOC assured residents of the NA’s commitment to protect them and their property even during emergencies,” Ayeni added.

