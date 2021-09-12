RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

﻿Soldiers reportedly beat taxi driver to death for violating curfew in Jos

The deceased’s elder brother, Abdullahi Karafa said the General Officer Commanding 3 division has visited the family to console and p

Abdullahi Karafa, a Jos taxi driver has allegedly been beaten to death in Plateau state by a group of soldiers enforcing a curfew put in place by the Plateau state government.

The late Karafa, who was is a resident of Angwan Rimi community of Jos north LGA of Plateau was allegeldy assaulted by the soldiers because he violated the curfew.

Reacting, Ishaku Takwa, spokesman of ‘Operation Safe Haven’, a special task force, set up to maintain the peace and enforce the curfew, said the head of state task force, Ibrahim Ali, has vowed that any soldier found culpable will face the law.

He said, “OPSH received with shock a report that its personnel deployed at Farin Gada beat and murdered a commercial taxi driver, Mr. Abdullahi Karafa,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Immediately we received the report, our commander visited the deceased’s family and consoled them over the unfortunate incident.

“The commander has since constituted a board of enquiry to unravel those behind the heinous act.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s elder brother, Abdullahi Karafa said the General Officer Commanding 3 division has visited the family to console and promised to ensure justice.

