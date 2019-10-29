Osogbo residents in Osun, the state capital, were on Monday, October 28, 2019, thrown into panic as armed soldiers invaded the state police command headquarters.

Punch reports that some traders close to the police headquarters recounted that the soldiers, numbered 25, broke the police command headquarter's gate to gain entrance into the premises.

According to the report, three of the soldiers had already entered the premises before others were stopped at the gate.

Osun Police PPRO, Abiodun Ige promised to address the media on the incident. [Channels TV]

It was gathered that traders had to hurriedly close their businesses for fear of being caught should there be any crossfire, as the soldiers were seen engaging the policemen manning the area in heated argument.

“Later, a senior police officer with the name tag, Edward Ebuka, intervened and the soldiers left the area,” Nkechi, a trader stated.

A top security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that three soldiers, who entered the premises, were arrested and disarmed by the policemen, while the others left.

According to the source, the mission of the soldiers in the area may not be unconnected to the arrest and detention of a soldier on Saturday, October 26, 2019, for an offence that could not be immediately ascertained.

The source stated, “Those who came had planned to disarm our men at the gate. A soldier is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau since Saturday for an offence I don’t know.

“I think those soldiers, who came to the command headquarters, wanted to forcefully free him. Presently, four soldiers are being held here.”

When contacted to confirm the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Folasade Odoro, promised that newsmen will later be briefed on the matter.