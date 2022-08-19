RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Soldiers gun down 2 hoodlums for killing their colleague in Abia

The hoodlums were said to have attacked a soldier, who was on mufti at the time he was murdered.

Some soldiers attached to the 14 Brigade in Abia State, have gunned down two hoodlums, whom they suspected killed their colleague.

It was gathered that the hoodlums murdered the soldier, who was in mufti, at the Ebem Market near the post office on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“The murdered soldier was among those who just passed out from military depots. He didn’t argue with them nor did anything transpire between him and them.

“Following a distress call, the army went there and saw the gunmen and killed two of them. Their pump-action rifles, machetes and two motorcycles were collected,” a source who claimed to have knowledge of the incident was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, some other soldiers attached to the Abalti Barracks, Surulere area of Lagos, have allegedly brutalized three policemen for arresting their colleague, who was caught defying the state government’s ban on Okada.

It was gathered that the arrested soldier was riding his Okada around Ojuelegba to link the Barracks when the police officers, who were enforcing the ban on okada in the area, accosted him.

The policemen were said to have arrested the soldier and impounded his okada.

Displeased with their colleagues’ arrest, the soldiers attacked the policemen and injured them in the process.

When they got there, they started attacking the policemen till they were able to set the man that was arrested free. They also dispossessed the policemen of the seized motorcycle and went away with it.

“The man that was arrested did not wear uniform, but after the attack, he and the soldiers entered the Abalti Barracks. That is why it is believed that he is also a soldier. The incident happened around 10.30pm on Wednesday,” a source said.

The soldiers, according to the source, however retreated after spotting the reinforcement of the police.

