Sunday Awolola, the soldier, who allegedly raped a 300 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has been remanded in prison by magistrate’s court sitting in Akure, Ondo.

According to TheCable, the magistrate, Mayowa Olanipekun gave the order following a prayer by the defence counsel, Kayode Idowu, who sought an adjournment to enable him study the applications brought before the court by the prosecutor properly.

After agreeing that the defence counsel needed to study the application, Olanipekun held that the application brought before the court to remand the soldier by the police had not been served on the counsel of the defendant.

The magistrate was also reported to have advised for proper haring of the case to begin, the defendant must contact his lawyer, to file a response to the application seeking his remand in prison, TheCable reports.

According to the prosecution counsel, Adeoye Adesegun, the soldier committed the offence at a military checkpoint Ikare- Akoko on July 31.

Adeoye argued that the offence contravened the provisions of section 357 and is punishable under section 358 of the criminal code cape 37, vol. 1 laws of the Ondo state of Nigeria, 2006.

Olanipekun adjourned the case till Friday, August 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has sacked Awolola from its service.