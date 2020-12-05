The soldier, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained reportedly accosted the lady around 9:47 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

According to Punch, the lady, who was clad in a pair of shorts and white knitted coverup, was trekking on the road when she was assaulted.

The soldier was said to have alighted from a commercial bus and descended on the lady unprovoked.

Eyewitnesses told Punch that the soldier slapped the young lady repeatedly.

They added that when the lady attempted to run away from the assault, the angry soldier pulled her back violently with her braided long hair.

The soldier yanked off the lady blouse and was about to remove her bra when passersby intervened.

The passersby reportedly begged the soldier repeatedly before he let go of the lady after which joined the commercial bus he was riding in and the driver drove off.

Recall that on November 2, a video of some soldiers beating a woman over indecent dressing in Oyo State went viral.

In the video, officers were seen using horsewhip on a lady for allegedly dressing indecently at Beere area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Other residents of the state claimed that the army officers assaulted them over their hairstyles and other flimsy excuses.