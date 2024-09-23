Soldier stabs NSCDC officer to death in nightclub

It was gathered that Abubakar and Segun met at a nightclub in the Bodija area of Oyo State on Friday, September 27, 2024, when the incident happened.

Punch reports that a heated altercation ensued between the two security agents, which led Abubakar to bring out his dagger. Sources privy to the matter, who pleaded anonymity, stated that Abubakar stabbed Segun and he died as a result of the blood lost through the incident.

Triggered by the incident, a mob beat up the soldier after he tried to escape from the scene.

“A soldier called Abubakar and an NSCDC official had a heated altercation at a nightclub in the Bodija area of Ibadan. The soldier, who was angered by the situation, brought out his dagger and stabbed the NSCDC officer. He died as a result of the blood he lost. The soldier wanted to run from the scene but the angry crowd got hold of him and beat him to a pulp. It took the arrival of his colleagues who dispersed the crowd before he was freed,” the source said.

Another source said some senior officers of the Nigerian Army have been visiting the state command of the NSCDC to investigate the matter. “I learnt the Army has set up a panel to investigate the matter because some senior officers of the service have been visiting the state command concerning the incident.”