ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Soldier stabs NSCDC officer to death in nightclub

Damilare Famuyiwa

The two security officers argued between them, which led the military officer to bring out his dagger and stab the NSCDC officer.

Soldier stabs NSCDC officer to death in nightclub
Soldier stabs NSCDC officer to death in nightclub

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Abubakar and Segun met at a nightclub in the Bodija area of Oyo State on Friday, September 27, 2024, when the incident happened.

Punch reports that a heated altercation ensued between the two security agents, which led Abubakar to bring out his dagger. Sources privy to the matter, who pleaded anonymity, stated that Abubakar stabbed Segun and he died as a result of the blood lost through the incident.

Triggered by the incident, a mob beat up the soldier after he tried to escape from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A soldier called Abubakar and an NSCDC official had a heated altercation at a nightclub in the Bodija area of Ibadan. The soldier, who was angered by the situation, brought out his dagger and stabbed the NSCDC officer. He died as a result of the blood he lost. The soldier wanted to run from the scene but the angry crowd got hold of him and beat him to a pulp. It took the arrival of his colleagues who dispersed the crowd before he was freed,” the source said.

Another source said some senior officers of the Nigerian Army have been visiting the state command of the NSCDC to investigate the matter. “I learnt the Army has set up a panel to investigate the matter because some senior officers of the service have been visiting the state command concerning the incident.”

Efforts to get the Director of Nigerian Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Sunday evening were futile, as a call to his number indicated it was switched off.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Landlord defiles tenant’s 14-year-old daughter in Ogun

Landlord defiles tenant’s 14-year-old daughter in Ogun

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. [Getty Images]

12-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 6 school children

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt/Illustration

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt