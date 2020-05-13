A Naval Officer who tested positive for the deadly disease and has been kept in isolation reportedly escaped the center at Oghara, Nigeria’s Delta state after threatening the doctors and nurses with a jackknife.

According to Gistreel.com, the suspects identified as SM Ahmadu was brought in on May 1, 2020, and was at the Isolation centre till Saturday, May 10, when he escaped.

It is further reported that the navy officer had requested to smoke marijuana when he was brought to the centre last week but he was denied permission to satisfy his urge.

Some sources are reported as saying the officer appeared to be a drug addict suffering drug withdrawal syndrome, ostensibly due to a long period of fulfilling his craving for smoking which he is allegedly addicted to.