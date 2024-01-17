Soldier accidentally shoots himself dead, Army dismisses rumours of suicide due to allowance

The soldier died from the accidental gunshot to his head, spokesman of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, supervising the brigade, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni stated on Wednesday. Ayeni said that upon hearing the accidental gunshot, the deceased’s colleagues rushed to the scene and found him in a pool of his own blood.

“Investigation has since started to unravel the circumstances and possible remote cause of the unfortunate incident.

“The remains of the soldier have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta,’’ Ayeni stated.

He urged members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in the social media that the soldier terminated his life because of non-payment of Ration Cash Allowance.

“The late soldier was deployed to the Brigade Standby Force on January 15 alongside his colleagues and were adequately fed in line with the Nigerian Army’s standard for troops on duty.

“The division feels deeply concerned that some mischief makers will employ such sad occurrence to malign the image of the Nigerian Army,’’ Ayeni stressed.

He added that the division, through the Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, had informed the deceased’s family and also expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the division is committed to providing necessary welfare to boost troops morale.

