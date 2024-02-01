Sokoto Police recovers 20 cows, a donkey from cattle rustlers, returns them to owner

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said this while briefing newsmen on the recent achievements of the command.

Rufa’i said that the recoveries were a product of the command’s commitment to combat kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and other criminal activities. He listed the command’s success in intelligence-driven policing, visibility policing and community engagements under Ali Kaigama, the Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the strategies have yielded tremendous achievements, including the recovery of rustled cattle.

“The interception of the cows and a donkey on January 16 occurred along Kware, Gada bush, following a hot pursuit of unidentified armed cattle rustlers, who fled upon sighting the police.

“After extensive efforts to locate the owners, on January 31, Malami Hayatu of Yar Barade Village, Durbawa in Kware Local Government Area, identified the cattle as his own.

“Hayatu explained that the cattle was stolen from his residence on January 14 by unknown individuals,” Rufa’i said.