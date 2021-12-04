RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Softlet set to become the AirBnB of Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse Mix

There are many things one should not lower their standards for, one of them is - comfort

SoftLet Launches, Sets to Become the AirBnB of Nigeria.
SoftLet Launches, Sets to Become the AirBnB of Nigeria.

The desire to be comfortable is one that people recognize, aim for, and seek out. This physical ease can be found in activities, people and locations. Of them all, we will focus on a place of comfort. A place of comfort provides a person with luxury and ease of mind. This is what SoftLet gives to people who desire comfort for a day, a few weeks or a few months.

Recommended articles

SoftLet is a property tech venture with the aim to provide people with the best short lets in the city and at their location of choice. This business established by Chigozie Okwara is one that provides affordable places in Lagos for people to enjoy their stay while in the city.

When asked if SoftLet.ng is ready to become Nigeria's AirBnB, CEO, Chigozie Okwara said " We are more than ready. It is not just about providing shelter for our guests, it is providing them with a home that fits their comfort, not some bland, sterile room without any form of character. For us at SoftLet, the home you select is what you get, all of which are luxury homes."

The way SoftLet works is very easy. All you need to do is sign up on their website - SoftLet.ng either as a host or as a guest, follow the prompts and SoftLet will take care of the rest. Listings include Party houses, Beach houses, apartment, loft and penthouses, all of which you can book on their website.

If you will be staying at a short let, make it a stay to remember.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian ports operation to go digital by 2025 – NPA

Nigerian ports operation to go digital by 2025 – NPA

ISWAP attack injures 6-month-old baby in Maiduguri

ISWAP attack injures 6-month-old baby in Maiduguri

FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosions in Maiduguri

FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosions in Maiduguri

Over 80 Civil Organisations hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime

Over 80 Civil Organisations hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime

Gbajabiamila inaugurates 1.6km link road in Ikorodu

Gbajabiamila inaugurates 1.6km link road in Ikorodu

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

Trending

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song