Softlet set to become the AirBnB of Nigeria

SoftLet is a property tech venture with the aim to provide people with the best short lets in the city and at their location of choice. This business established by Chigozie Okwara is one that provides affordable places in Lagos for people to enjoy their stay while in the city.

When asked if SoftLet.ng is ready to become Nigeria's AirBnB, CEO, Chigozie Okwara said " We are more than ready. It is not just about providing shelter for our guests, it is providing them with a home that fits their comfort, not some bland, sterile room without any form of character. For us at SoftLet, the home you select is what you get, all of which are luxury homes."

The way SoftLet works is very easy. All you need to do is sign up on their website - SoftLet.ng either as a host or as a guest, follow the prompts and SoftLet will take care of the rest. Listings include Party houses, Beach houses, apartment, loft and penthouses, all of which you can book on their website.

If you will be staying at a short let, make it a stay to remember.