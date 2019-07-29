When Jesus took to the streets of Kenya this week to sing and dance in his customary white robe, blue loin and flowing hair, Africa wasn’t ready, even though the continent has been looking forward to his second coming for centuries.

Scratch that…Twitter wasn’t ready.

“Let him be crucified…at least two crocks are also there”, one twitter user howled in barely concealed rage.

“All they needed to do was ask him to walk on water”, another twitter user railed derisively.

The ‘Jesus Christ’ who arrived Africa this week was rejected as a fake…errrr….because he actually was one, in a manner of speaking. Walking on water is not actually his thing, you see.

So, yeah, let's get that part out of the way.

Jesus of Kenya

Michael Job is an actor, evangelist, and president at ‘Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries’ who plays Christ around the world and depicts himself as Jesus Christ on his social media pages.

On July 26 to 28, Job was invited alongside other pastors to preach at the Kiserian Mega Interdenominational crusade in Kenya.

Images of Job playing Hollywood actor, James Caviezel, famous for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the film ‘The Passion of the Christ’, have long morphed into viral sensations.

So here he was in Africa, looking the part and making angry social media users think he fancied himself the Christ whose return every Christian had been praying and waiting for since Sunday school.

But not like Job cares what anyone thinks, though. On Sunday in Kenya, he preached: “Tonight’s last night of the Kiserian crusade was awesome! God’s Spirit came upon all of us. People surrendered their lives to Jesus, many people were healed, and God’s Spirit came upon us powerfully in worship.

“Thank you, Jesus, for drawing all people to yourself. Lord, abundantly bless all of the 30 churches which combined to see a mighty harvest in Kiserian Kenya. Over 300 souls were saved in Kiserian. Hallelujah! Thank you, Jesus, for your amazing grace! ‘Go and preach the gospel to all creation’. Bless you!”

Amen!

Job says he portrays Jesus in plays whenever he is required to do so, around the world.

This for him is therefore a job (pun very intended). You can eat your hearts out now, Twitter users.

Oh well, because if you do, trust Jesus to heal you. Because, what else would Jesus do?