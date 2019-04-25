Soccer, scholarships and smiles at the Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp for Kids, supported by Union Bank.

During the boot camp, the children were taught various football tactics including one-touch shooting, three-goal drills, chest control, basic short passes, shuffling passes, stamina drills, tackling, sliding tackle, goalkeeping and other exciting drills.

At the end of the camp, awards were presented to the most outstanding participants, along with cash prizes from Union Bank. There was a tie for the first position and 2 children won the grand prize of scholarships to study at Greensprings School.

As part of the benefits of participating, all the children will also get a lifetime opportunity to receive direct mentoring and coaching from Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo.

Thanks to Union Bank’s sponsorship, five football loving children from underserved communities under the slum-to-school initiative had the chance to experience world class football training and compete for the ultimate prize.

Since the football camp was established in 2012, nine students from underserved communities have been awarded educational scholarships into Greensprings School. Some of these students have since progressed into the Nigerian Under-15 National Team, while some others have had the opportunity to play for European football clubs.

Union Bank’s sponsorship of this initiative highlights the financial institution’s support for education, sports and inclusion.

