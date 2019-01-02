The police commissioner told newsmen at the crime scene in Bayelsa that two of the children died after drinking sniper while the third one survived.

The surviving son told newsmen that their father and his brother gave them the sniper to drink.

“Our father and his brother tied three of us and gave us sniper to drink.

“I was told that my brothers are dead, and that I am the only one that survived,” the boy said in tears on his hospital bed.

He said that suspect and his brother, Aya Preye, were being charged for the murder of the two children.

He identified the deceased boys as Miracle (12) and God’s time (10).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Sunday and his wife had divorced but the three children were living with their grandmother before the incident occurred.

The police commissioner said that the suspect had alleged that his sons were wizards who were responsible for his sickness.

Dr Moses Emeka of Hillem Medical Centre, who attended to the only survivor, said the boy was brought to the hospital unconscious by an NDLEA official.

The doctor confirmed that the survivor was responding to treatment and would soon recover.