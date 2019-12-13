Now in its 2nd edition, the Business Shepherds is a breakfast – to – cocktails meet-up that brings together a community of Africa’s most outstanding faith – driven, SME Founders, Start – up Owners, Budding Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders and C – Suite Executives (who are believers) to rub elbows, make connections and acquaint themselves with the spiritual, technical and practical tools needed to do business God’s way, build sustainable, investable and highly – profitable enterprises, and in doing so, fulfill their economic aspirations and become kingdom treasurers.

Under the theme of “Breaking Boundaries 2019” this month’s Conference x Concert will focus on the evolution of success – how participants can master progression, shatter glass ceilings and breakthrough sphere of boundaries with bold, innovative and mould breaking ideas, and keep striving towards future opportunities for growth and expansion. Through keynote presentations, discussions, debates and interactive question and answer (Q & A) sessions, facilitators will cover a wide array of topics including: What Investors Are Looking For When Investing In Start-ups, Compete, Innovate or Die: Navigating Challenging Times, How To Inject Life and Spirituality Into Your Business, Sustainable Business Framework: What Start-ups and SMEs Should Know and Maximizing Brand Participation: A Strategic Marketing Approach to Bidding, Proposal Writing and Sponsorship Facilitation. Panels will also discuss the best strategies for brand positioning, team building, delegation, succession planning and CSR.

SO Inspired Magazine to convene Christian entrepreneurs in a business breakfast

Distinguished speakers include Sola Oyebade, CEO Mahogany Intl, Muna Onuzo, CEO Gazelle Academy, Ini Obinna, CEO Little Weavers, Uche Ifezue, CEO Just Glam and Aik Onwurah, Lead Pastor of House of His Latter Glory, who will bring the program to a fearless finish with a Business Breakthrough Prayer Session. Guest Performers include Xsod Brown, Stand-up comedian, Fortune Angelo, Recording Artist, Saint Rhymes, Spoken-word Poet and DJ 2shure, the turntable wrecker.

Sag Orume, the Host and Editor – In - Chief of SO Inspired Magazine, said: “Kingdom work needs money to run. At Business Shepherds, our missional imperative is to provide Christian entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools needed to make more money for the purpose of advancing the work of Christ. We feel honored to be pioneering such a powerful platform and agenda as well as bringing together some of the finest speakers and entrepreneurs of our time. I am elated to be working with them and look forward to hearing their unique perspectives on breaking boundaries, taking new territories and gathering the spoils.

SO Inspired Magazine to convene Christian entrepreneurs in a business breakfast

The Business Shepherds is supported by leading companies such as Yazida Stitches as Official Fashion Brand Partner, First Point Digi – Sep as Official Print Partner, Paul Chucks Clothing as Official Supporting Partner, Dropam as Official Logistics Partner and LVI Art Gallery & Cultural Nexus who also doubles as Supporting Partner and Exhibitor.

Entry to Business shepherds is FREE but registration is required. To attend, text or WhatsApp “I WILL ATTEND” to 08026901270 to Reserve Your Seat now.

For enquiries, please send a mail to soinspiredmag@gmail.com or call 08162978889

About SO Inspired Magazine

SO Inspired Magazine is a quarterly entrepreneurship and lifestyle publication that shares the stories of successful business men and women who emulate the values and ethics we should celebrate as a people in their field and provides expert analysis of how they thrive in life and the marketplace.

Presently, SO Inspired Magazine prints and distributes 6, 000 copies across 10 industries in more than 23 cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Ado – Ekiti, Owerri, Enugu, Portharcourt, Warri, Abuja, Makurdi, Jos, Bauchi and Kaduna.

In Lagos alone, we print and distribute 2, 000 complimentary copies for FREE via airport lounges, select spas, laundromats, Church book/tape store stands, cafes, coffee shops, fitness centers, barbing and hairdressing salons, entrepreneurship events, business centers, cinemas and physical offices in different parts of Lagos metropolis including Ajah, VGC, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Surulere, Oshodi, Ikeja, Mile 2, and reaching Ikorodu, Otta, Badagry and Ibadan.

Our targeted readers include Business Owners, CEOs, EDs, Corporate Executives, Consultants, Startups, Leading and Emerging Entrepreneurs within and outside the SME industry amongst others.

This is a featured post.