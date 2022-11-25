RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Snapchat teenage porn actress jailed for cybercrime in Ilorin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday secured the conviction of one Daniel James, a Black American female on Snapchat over internet related fraud.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

James was charged along side one Atadoga Samuel for same offence.

Recommended articles

In his judgment, Justice Mohammed Sani, sentenced James to eight months imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000.

The judge ordered that one Techno Phone used to perpetrate the crime and $150 USD which he collected from the unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government.

On the other hand, the judge sentenced Samuel to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000.

The court ordered that one Gionee S10 Phone recovered from defendant at the point of arrest and $25 US Dollars that he benefited from the unlawful activities be also forfeited to the federal government.

The convicts, who were prosecuted separately on one count charge, pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Rashidat Alao, told the court how credible intelligence led to the arrest of the defendants at Dekina and Olamaboro Local Government Areas of the Kogi.

She tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, mobile phones and several fraudulent messages printed from their devices, which were admitted in evidence.

She said that James fraudulently collected $150 dollars from one Karma Jones on March 25 via your Snap Chat application linked email-karmaardee193@gmail.com.

While Samuel fraudulently collected $25 dollars sometimes in May from Alaina Hicks via your Snap Chat application linked to an email address bighoney2033@gmail.com

Thereafter, Alao urged the court to convict the defendants based on their admittance of guilt.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria yet to meet national demand of 2.44m metric tonnes onion

Nigeria yet to meet national demand of 2.44m metric tonnes onion

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

Why Peter Obi’s Aircraft was grounded by FG

Why Peter Obi’s Aircraft was grounded by FG

2023: PDP chieftain wants equal media space for all participants

2023: PDP chieftain wants equal media space for all participants

Gov. Mohammed announces automatic employment for medical students in Bauchi

Gov. Mohammed announces automatic employment for medical students in Bauchi

G-5 governors flag off PDP campaign in Abia

G-5 governors flag off PDP campaign in Abia

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Woman torture maid to death

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

UNILAG: 100 level student slumps and dies

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies

Joseph Ogundeji

Prophet arrested for defiling 2 sisters and impregnating 1

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insist on collecting only new naira notes [PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insists collecting only new naira notes