Snapchat teenage porn actress jailed for cybercrime in Ilorin

In his judgment, Justice Mohammed Sani, sentenced James to eight months imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000.

The judge ordered that one Techno Phone used to perpetrate the crime and $150 USD which he collected from the unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government.

On the other hand, the judge sentenced Samuel to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000.

The court ordered that one Gionee S10 Phone recovered from defendant at the point of arrest and $25 US Dollars that he benefited from the unlawful activities be also forfeited to the federal government.

The convicts, who were prosecuted separately on one count charge, pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Rashidat Alao, told the court how credible intelligence led to the arrest of the defendants at Dekina and Olamaboro Local Government Areas of the Kogi.

She tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, mobile phones and several fraudulent messages printed from their devices, which were admitted in evidence.

She said that James fraudulently collected $150 dollars from one Karma Jones on March 25 via your Snap Chat application linked email-karmaardee193@gmail.com.

While Samuel fraudulently collected $25 dollars sometimes in May from Alaina Hicks via your Snap Chat application linked to an email address bighoney2033@gmail.com