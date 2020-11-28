The edgy and fun TV Commercial reminds everyone that no matter how you live your life, there is a need to have a balanced and fun outlook. It highlights youthfulness not just in age but also as a state of the mind. Showcasing that everyone can be youthful and live life to the fullest with a single message — regardless of age, location, or occasion you can celebrate every moment with a bottle of chilled SMOOV Chapman.

Officially, tagged “Smoov Groove”, the TV Commercial debuts electrifying scenes that capture sociable moments. The transitions make the ad quite memorable as each scene highlights the enjoyment and laughter associated with a bottle of Smoov Chapman.

Indeed, it is true that everyday moments are special moments, whether in your house, at work, sitting alone, at a gathering… and as long as you have your Smoov Chapman, the party just got started! Because every moment is worth celebrating and Smoov is the life of the party.

The upbeat soundtrack is a sure-fire party starter, just get ready to bop your head to the groove. The tune is available on all the favourite music streaming services including Apple Music, Sound Cloud, Boomplay for enjoyment whenever and wherever you feel like.

SMOOV Chapman is a premium value brand that brings excitement to consumers. It is a refreshing non-alcoholic carbonated soft drink with consistent, authentic and irresistible Chapman taste, with a nice blend of fruity flavours like Blackcurrant, Bitter Orange, Lime and Lemon as well as Orange which is readily available for every occasion.

Smoov Chapman is manufactured by The La Casera Company PLC (TLCC) and was launched in 2014. It delivers the fruity and unique taste of Chapman served in an affordable On-The-Go pack. Also from the stables of the La Casera Company are the Bold 4 (Ginger, Orange, Tropical and Bitter Lemon extra) Nirvana Premium Table Water, Nirvana Tonic and Soda Water.

Smoov Chapman is available in 35cl, 50cl, and 60cl nationwide and can be found in any supermarket or store close to you and remember whenever you “Think Chapman, Drink Smoov”!

