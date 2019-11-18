Smirnoff Tour - Bringing the loudest neon rave to Benin

The Smirnoff X1 Tour with superstar DJ Spinall will raise the roof with performances by the fiercest artists on the scene; Mayorkun, Dice Ailes, Fireboy, and Erigga and that’s not all!

In anticipation for the most electrifying ‘glow-in-the-dark’ experience, media ninja Sydney Talker, is currently hosting the Smirnoff neon dance challenge on social media, in search of three expressive dance squads to takeover Benin.

To enter the contest with your expressive squad, visit Sydney Talker’s Instagram page for more details.

You don’t want to miss out, as great tasting Smirnoff cocktails fuel the party experience with tons of excitement.

Come with your squad in glowing neon to experience the night of your life.

Join the conversation on social media! Follow @smirnoffng on Instagram or get on the trend with #SmirnoffTourBenin and #BeXpressive.

ABOUT SMIRNOFF

SMIRNOFF™ is the world's bestselling premium vodka that traces its heritage back to 19th century Russia. As the most awarded vodka brand in the world, SMIRNOFF™ has always been known for quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. Smirnoff recently launched its new variant; SMIRNOFF TOUR which is a representation of the brand’s purpose of inclusivity. Smirnoff comes in the extra smooth and chocolate variant.

