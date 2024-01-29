ADVERTISEMENT
Small plane breaks apart mid-air, killing 7 people onboard

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

The accident happened in Brazil (image used for illustration) [iStock]

Pieces of the single-engine aircraft fell in a field in the municipality of Itapeva in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais, the fire brigade said on Facebook.

The plane broke apart in the air, Brazilian media reported citing authorities.

The aircraft belonged to a private company and was travelling from the city of Campinas in the state of São Paulo to Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais.

The cause of the accident was unknown.

