Small plane breaks apart mid-air, killing 7 people onboard
The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
Pieces of the single-engine aircraft fell in a field in the municipality of Itapeva in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais, the fire brigade said on Facebook.
The plane broke apart in the air, Brazilian media reported citing authorities.
The aircraft belonged to a private company and was travelling from the city of Campinas in the state of São Paulo to Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais.
The cause of the accident was unknown.
