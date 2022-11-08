Skitmakers to be lashed 40 strokes of cane for defaming Ganduje

In his ruling on Monday, November 7, 2022, Magistrate Aminu Gabari of the state Magistrates’ Court in Kano, also ordered the duo to sweep and wash the toilets on the premises of the magistrates’ court for 30 days.

While further directing that the 20 lashes be administered on the convicts in public, the magistrate also ordered them to pay a fine of N10,000 each for defaming Ganduje and another N10,000 for causing public disturbance.

The TikTokers were convicted after pleading guilty to defaming the Governor.

Meanwhile, the family of a commercial motorcyclist, Idowu Olanrewaju, who was shot by a mobile policeman at the OPIC end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday, October 21, 2022, had lamented being abandoned by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the victim’s wife, Balikis, who is pregnant, her husband’s condition had affected her upkeep and the education of their two kids.

Her words: “The police have abandoned my husband. I have been staying with him in the hospital since the incident happened. I am pregnant and I can no longer go to a clinic. It was when we were preparing to buy baby items that he was shot. We have two kids and they have stopped going to school. They have also been staying with us in the hospital. Even feeding ourselves has been a major problem for us. We go out to buy food to eat, and sometimes when we eat in the morning, we don’t find anything to eat till the following day. I have no job and my husband has been the one fending for the family while using the motorcycle to work.”

Recalling how the incident happened, Olanrewaju, who plied the Berger-Mowe-Ibafo route, stated that a police officer attached to Julius Berger, slapped him while he was trying to access the route through the newly constructed road on the day of the incident.

While he was agitating the reason for being slapped, the motorist said a colleague of the policeman ran towards them and tear-gassed his eyes, while the other, who later joined, kept flogging him with a belt.