Sisters beat 19-year-old lady over romance with her husband

The siblings assaulted Liman after they accused her of engaging in a romantic affair with the husband of one of them in the Gida Dubu area of Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the two sisters, in a bid to perpetrate the crime, lured the victim to a house in the community where they attacked her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil said the sisters were arrested by operatives of the ‘C’ Division led by the Divisional Police Officer.

His words: “On June 10, 2023, around 2 pm, police detectives attached to the ‘C’ Police Divisional Headquarters of Bauchi Metropolis, acted on credible information available at their disposal stating that on the same date around 1.07 pm, one Sa’adatu Liman, 19, residing behind the old airport, Bauchi, was deceitfully brought into a house situated at Gida Dubu area of Bauchi by one Fatima Sani, 17, and her sister, Zulaihat, 15, both of Gida Dubu area.

“They connived and battered Liman and thereafter poured hot water on her. As a result, she sustained serious injuries on her neck and cheeks. The heinous act was perpetrated by the suspects on the account that the victim is dating one of the suspect’s husbands.

“On receipt of the report of the incident, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene, arrested the culprits and swiftly rushed the victim to the hospital for medical treatment.”