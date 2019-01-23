The prohibited items were confiscated by vigilant officers at the prison gate before they could be smuggled to an inmate.

In a statement released on Tuesday, by the FCT Prisons Service Command spokesman, Humphrey Chukwuedo, the prime suspect, Blessing Chinwuba, allegedly concealed the prohibited items in a carton of neatly packed noodles, which she wanted to take into the prison.

During interrogation, she disclosed that the consignment was given to her by her younger sister identified as Victoria.

While reacting to questions regarding the consignment, Victoria claimed that she was unaware of the contents of the consignment. She said she collected it from a courier service provider.

The sisters have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.