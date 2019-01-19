Sigma Pensions touches lives with its Dear Sigma Santa Campaign

Last year, Sigma Pensions kicked off a campaign tagged Dear Sigma Santa where the public was asked to nominate orphanage homes across Nigeria to receive complimentary gifts and aid.

Based on the nominations, the team visited the orphanages below bearing gifts and spending time with the children.

1. Anawim Home, Gwagwalada, Abuja

2. Zunye Chldren Orphanage Home, Abuja

3. Christ Treasured Royal Orphanage, Bako, Gwagwalada, Abuja

4. Adonai Orphanage and Widow Center, Kaduna

5. Children of Mary Orphanage & Motherless Babies Home, Benue

6. Home of God’s Grace Orphanage, Agbowa, Ikorodu-Lagos

7. Hakinos Orphanage, Ikorodu-Lagos

8. JKS Orphanage Home, Iwo Road, Ibadan

9. Mother of Christ Orphange Home, Ogui, Enugu

10. Lifetime Caring Foundation International, Rivers, Portharcout

As an organization resolute on carrying out its corporate social responsibility and giving back to its community, Sigma Pensions put smiles on the faces of numerous children across Nigeria.

Every child deserves to feel special, loved and constantly reminded that they are not alone in the world and Sigma Pensions did just that.

This is a featured post.