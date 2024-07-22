Siblings break into business owner's shop steal items worth ₦30 million

The defendants, Hassan Wasiu, 34, Kamoru Wasiu, 30 and Liadi Muhammed, 40, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, shop breaking and stealing. The defendants who were not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi, who refused to grant the defendants bail due to lack of formal application, remanded them in a correctional facility, and adjourned the case until September 9, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 3:00 am on June 18, at Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Adebayo said that the defendants conspired and unlawfully broke into a shop belonging to the complainant, Adegbaju Olaolu. He said that they stole 22 bags of dry cocoa beans, electric batteries, solar systems and clothes valued ₦30 million.