ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Siblings break into business owner's shop steal items worth ₦30 million

News Agency Of Nigeria

Magistrate refused to grant the defendants bail due to lack of formal application.

Siblings break into business owner's shop steal items worth ₦30 million (Getty Images)
Siblings break into business owner's shop steal items worth ₦30 million (Getty Images)

Recommended articles

The defendants, Hassan Wasiu, 34, Kamoru Wasiu, 30 and Liadi Muhammed, 40, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, shop breaking and stealing. The defendants who were not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi, who refused to grant the defendants bail due to lack of formal application, remanded them in a correctional facility, and adjourned the case until September 9, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 3:00 am on June 18, at Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebayo said that the defendants conspired and unlawfully broke into a shop belonging to the complainant, Adegbaju Olaolu. He said that they stole 22 bags of dry cocoa beans, electric batteries, solar systems and clothes valued ₦30 million.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Child abuse [ThisNigeria]

Boarding school headmaster sexually defiles 12-year-old male student

The couple have two children together [Freepik]

Abuja man divorces wife because 'she does not respect me, does not pray'

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising [iStock]

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising, grants kids custody to wife

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss