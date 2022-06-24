Siblings bag jail term after EFCC dragged them to court for impersonation

Justice M.T.M Aliyu of a Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, sentenced the duo to six months imprisonment after they pleaded to one-count separate charge bordering on impersonation preferred against them by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the judge, the siblings would have to serve a prison sentence of three months individually.

The one -count charge against Saifullahi read: “That you, Saifullahi Ibrahim sometime between April and June, 2022 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely presented yourself as Daniel Gomez (United State of America marine) to one Maria (an American citizen), and you thereby committed an offence of Impersonation contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.”

The charge against Al’Ameen read: ” That you, Al’Ameen Ibrahim sometime between Januray and June, 2022 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely presented yourself as Daniel Gomez (United State of America marine) to one R’mani (an American citizen), and you thereby committed an offence of Impersonation contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017”.