Shores, a premium brand aimed at delivering Luxury lifestyle services is proud to announce her GRAND opening of an all in one luxury hotel, restaurant, and lounge on the 29th of Nov. 2019.

Shores services will bring a new standard of excellence in hospitality industry and contribute positively to its growth in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to bring Shores to the shores of Lagos” said Mr. Dele Philips Chairman/Managing Director.

Located at Km 18, Lekki- Epe Expressway, shortly after the 2nd toll gate, Shores is an "All in One" Luxury brand that is service driven with a mission to ensure guests and customers have a wonderful and unforgettable experience.

The Grand Opening of SHORES will be with two events on the 29th of Nov. 2019 which will feature Falz, 9ice, CDQ and on the 1st of Dec. 2019 which will feature KWAM 1 D Ultimate.

For more info about Shores, visit: https://shores.ng/

For Enquires and Reservations: 09093975642 and 08091501593

For more information on the opening:

Twitter: @shorehotel @shoreslounge

Facebook: Shores Lounge Restaurant and Hotel

Instagram: @shoreshotel @shoreslounge

