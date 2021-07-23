I wouldn’t have felt the urge to question their sullen mood if her daughter hadn’t greeted me reluctantly even after I aimed to pull her in for a hug. She used to be the bubbly and cheerful child but they were tired and frustrated and it was written all over their faces.

That incited my curiosity and I couldn’t help it. “I’m honestly tired and this is why I hate shopping. Semilore won’t stop talking about this kid’s tablet that was recommended by her school among other things…” She kept on rambling about how she is angry at the innocent kid and how much she despised shopping.

One thing kept running through my mind — are there really people who despise shopping? I’ve heard people talk about shopping being stressful and how they get home to down painkillers after shopping — all for what? The struggles of finding the right store to get the best quality products and whatnot.

The truth is, shopping can be fun. In fact, shopping is supposed to be something we do for fun and not another list to our chores. I’m a mother of two and one of the things I love to do at my leisure is go out to shop with my kids.

The idea of seeing what you want and having the money to go for it should be absolutely appealing and not nerve-wracking. Shopping doesn’t have to be hectic, but that’s only if you shop the smart way.

Here are a few hacks…

First is, don’t go shopping without having a list of the items you want to shop. Be it Back-to-School supplies, some stationeries you need for work, toys or educational aids and so on, make sure you create a checklist first. Once that is done, you have solved the problem of “what to buy” which makes it easy to decide “where”.

Deciding where to shop might be quite hard due to the various category of products you are looking to buy — which is why Skit Store is the smart destination.

Skit Store (formerly School Kits) is a one-stop shop for School, Office and Lifestyle supplies. Being in existence since the last two decades, Skit Store has built strong credibility with schools, parents, and students and has become a household name among reputable private schools across the country.

Skit Store recently launched a megastore in Gwarinpa, Abuja, this in addition to the 3 stores in Lagos (Ikeja, Ikota and Lekki) and 1 in Abuja (Wuse). The new Skit Store in Gwarinpa on First Avenue is the retail megastore you can be assured is the ultimate solution to your School, Office and Lifestyle essentials.

And oh, let me quickly add this — when you shop at the newly opened Gwarinpa store, you are not just having fun and getting value of money, you are shopping with a purpose as 10% of your purchase is committed to educating an African child.

This is as a result of Skit’s initiative with the Whitefield Foundation to raise N2 million from the new store in Gwarinpa to educate disadvantage children in Abuja.

How do you feel knowing that you are playing a role in reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria? Awesome, right?

Shop with Skit Store and educate an African child. For more info, call +2349131038056 or +2349131038057, or visit www.skit.ng.