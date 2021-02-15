You could almost see the intent behind his bids that evening. Oyindamola was bidding swiftly and with a determination that you could feel from behind the screen.

Thus, when he eventually won the Infinix smartphone up for grabs, it was hardly a surprise.

He went on to win a couple more cash items that night of February 7th, 2021 when Kobobid launched. We awoke to see that he, like a lot of our bidders on launch day, was clearly up all night bidding on the amazing items we had put up for auction to help record our first set of winners.

Shocking! This guy paid N600 for Infinix Zero Max on Kobobid

Oyindamola won his Infinix phone currently valued at about N150,000 with 6 bids which is the equivalent of approximately N600. What a wawu!

Those already on Kobobid know what’s up - We’re back this week from Monday, February 15th with even madder deals up for auction. Do you know why? Because we love to see people like Oyindamola win!

You are people like Oyindamola. Therefore, you should have joined our winners community by now. Sign up before then (existing users get 2 free bids to put toward auctions), start browsing for the items you want to win, and get ready to join the winners’ circle on Kobobid.

Congratulations to you, Oyindamola, once again. We imagine you’re enjoying your wins. More to come.

