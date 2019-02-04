We are officially counting down to the SheaMoisture Ultimate Beach Day Party happening on Sunday the 10th of February, 2019!

To get our guests all prepped and ready for what is set to be an epic day, we teamed up with award winning fashion designer, Andrea Iyamah to bring you slay ready beachwear looks for the big day.

We are excited to work with Dumebi of Andrea Iyamah, one because we love her swimsuits and two because it is part of our purpose driven, ‘Community Commerce’ business model to support and partner with female entrepreneurs in Nigeria and beyond. Our collaboration is also a celebration of our shared African heritage, which Andrea Iyamah showcases through use of vibrant colours and cuts, inspired by a diverse array of African cultures.

The beach-themed shoot features curated pieces from Andrea Iyamah’s SS18 collection as well as hair styles created using products from some of the top SheaMoisture collections now available at select retailers around the country.

Day party guests will also have the opportunity to try products from these collections and more at our personalised hair consultation booth, braid bar, pamper suites, barbershop lounge and of course the gifting suite, which will feature discounts at our retail partners. We are excited to treat our guests to a chill day of pampering, collection themed food and drink and of course great music.

Tickets to SheaMoisture’s Ultimate Beach Day Party (#SheaontheBeach) are available at www.afritickets.com. Don’t have a ride? Taxify to the party and save a few coins, for a special code check out our instagram page - @SheaMoisture.Nigeria.

Follow us on Instagram @SheaMoisture.Nigeria and on Facebook @SheaMoistureNigeria for a chance to win tickets to the party and be the first to learn about all the fun things we have planned for 2019! We can’t wait to meet you!

You can now find our entire lifestyle range at prices comparable to the US at our partner retailers: Youtopia Beauty in Lekki Phase I, Perfect Trust Cosmetics (outside Lagos), Essenza (outside Lagos), Tresses by Koyinsola Vera Cruz, Kemi Lewis Salons, Make Me Salon, JumiaNow (beginning Feb. 11th, 2019), Next Cash ‘n’ Carry and Prince Ebeano Supermarkets. To become a ﻿retail partner, please email nigeria@sundialbrands.com

