It is that kind of emotional feeling that compelled a graduate of Kano State Polytechnic, one Isah Salisu Alhassan who just passed out from his National Youth Service year to visit his late mother’s tomb at the cemetery to present his certificate to her.

The young man has shared emotional photos of himself presenting his discharge certificate to his late mum at her grave.

“She was chasing me to school” - Graduate present certificate to late mum at cemetery (photos)

According to Isah, his mom passed in January this year, about 5 months to his POP, so while other corps members took their certificates home to their families he decided to take his to his mom’s grave to appreciate her efforts.

“Kano 19 B1 Corper.

“RIP Mother.

“In 2008 while she was chasing me to school she used to say go to school and study maybe the time you will succeed.

“It’s only my bones in the grave and she died in January 2020 five months to finish my NYSC.

“While everyone takes their certificate home and presents it to his mom I took mine to the cemetery and presented it at my mother’s grave.

“Allah kajikan iyayen Mu,” Isah Salisu Alhassan.