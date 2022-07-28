RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Shari’a Court sets date to decide fate of man who married his grandniece

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Higher Shari’a Court in Tsafe, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara on Thursday fixed Aug. 2 to rule in a case filed against a man, Musa Tsafe, 57, who allegedly married his grandniece.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Bashir Mahe, adjourned for ruling after submissions by the Prosecution and Defence Counsel, Ayuba Abdullahi.

Mahe on July 22 adjourned to allow the defence counsel study the evidence presented against his clients in court.

Abdullahi, however, said he was not satisfied with the court proceedings.

He prayed the court to transfer the case to an Upper Sharia Court because the Higher Sharia court would not give his clients a fair hearing .

He submitted that the issues raised in the evidence presented in court by the prosecution were not enough to terminate the marriage of his clients.

Ayuba said he was not satisfied with the manner the judge was handling the matter too.

The defence counsel, therefore urged that the matter be moved to the Upper Sharia court where he has confidence in the judge.

Mahe said he would rule on all the issues raised by the defence on Aug. 2.

The Hisbah Commission filed the suit seeking a dissolution of the 23-year-old union.

The Hisbah commission told the court that the marriage between Tsafe and Wasila Musa, his Nephew’s daughter was against Sharia laws and Islamic jurisprudence.

The commission said it was compelled to file a case against the couple after efforts by the Islamic Advisory Council(Shura) and the Tsafe Emirate since 2020 yielded no fruit.

Counsel to the commission, Malam Sani Muhammed, told the court that investigations by various Islamic bodies and the emirate showed that the couple who got married some time in 1999 are directly related and so marriage is forbidden between them.

Muhammed said the act contravenes the teachings of Islam as indicated in the Holy Qur’an chapter three verse 23.

He, therefore, prayed the court to immediately terminate the marriage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tsafe, 35, has eight children with Musa.

