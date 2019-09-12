A 19-year-old girl, Zainab Abdullahi in Kaduna has reportedly been sentenced to 80 strokes of the cane by a Shari’a Court 1 sitting in Magajin Gari for smoking marijuana in public.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Shehu-Adamu sentenced Zainab on Thursday, September 11, 2019, after she pleaded guilty to the offence, NAN reports.

According to NAN, Shehu-Adamu held that the 80 strokes of cane was a punishment stipulated for people who engage in taking intoxicants (Hadd).

The judge, who said the judgement can not be reversed urged an Islamic organisation, the Muslim Council of Nigeria to continue with its good work and make effort to reform the convict in the best way possible.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Shuaibu had reportedly told the court that Zainab was arrested on the road smoking marijuana.

Shuaibu also told the court that Zainab had been convicted before and was serving a jail as a result of her inability to pay a fine of N7,000, until the Muslim Council of Nigeria paid the fine.