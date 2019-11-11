A commercial sex worker simply identified as Elochukwu, has been stabbed to death in the Surulere area of Lagos.

Elochukwu was on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, allegedly stabbed by one Babatunde Damilare, who engaged in a brawl with her over the price of sex.

Punch reports that in the course of their scuffle at the Edo Inn, No. 17 Atan Street, Empire, Surulere, Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Elochukwu in her neck, which led to her death on the spot.

Following the demise of Elochukwu, operatives of the state Police Command, have since apprehended Damilare.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Bala Elkana, Damilare and Elochukwu had engaged in a fight over the amount to be paid for her service when the suspect used a knife to stab her in the neck.

Elkana, in a statement, stated that Elochukwu died on the spot, after which homicide detectives arrested Damilare and took him into custody.