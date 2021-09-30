RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Sex worker bags 4 years imprisonment for biting customer’s tongue during sex

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Thursday sentenced a commercial sex worker, Dooshima Anems, to four years imprisonment for biting customer’s tongue during sex.

Sex worker bags 4 years imprisonment for biting customer’s tongue during sex/Illustration.
Sex worker bags 4 years imprisonment for biting customer’s tongue during sex/Illustration.

The police charged Anems with assault and causing grievous hurt.

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, sentenced Anems after she pleaded guilty and told the court that she bit Mr Amos Igbo in self defence.

Iyorshe in her judgment gave Anems an option to clean the court premises for one week.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee told the court that the convict was arrested on Sept. 28.

Shaagee said that Anems bit Mr Amos Igbo, her lover’s tongue during sex at the Tekdee Hotel where they were lodged.

She said that Igbo picked up Anems at Yaman Park and paid her N2, 000 for the night.

She said the offence contravened sections 166(b) and 248 of the Penal Code Cap 124 (2004) Laws of Benue.

Earlier, Anems explained that Igbo wanted more time with her outside the money he paid but she refused.

”My Lord he hit me hard. I bit him in self defence,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Borno Governor Zulum thinks Nigeria is 'not mature' enough for state police

Nigerian troops have killed 85 terrorists as 2,783 surrendered in 1 month

Senate working on allowing Nigerians in diaspora vote in elections

South East Governors condemn Akunyili’s murder by gunmen

CAN says Nigeria will remain a united, stronger nation

No scientific evidence to prove COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility – FG

VAT saga: Oyo state seeks to join Rivers’ suit against FG

Buhari approves appointment of new MD for FMC Bida

Trending

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Cape Coast police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

NYSC member Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia after she was beaten by a soldier in Calabar (Agba Jalingo)