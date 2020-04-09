This donation of 1 million bottles of their Aquafina drinking water brand and other beverages in their portfolio to the Lagos State Emergency Food Relief, as well as 1 million bottles to other states, was announced via a social media statement.

According to the Managing Director of SBC, Mr. Ziad Maalouf, this is the company’s way of supporting vulnerable communities during this tough time. He further expressed his gratitude and admiration for those at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19, stating that SBC believes that we are stronger together when we take collective action to help each other stay safe.

Seven-Up Bottling Company makes massive donation of 2 million bottles of drinks to Nigerians in vulnerable communities

Along with this donation of relief materials to Nigerians, the company also announced that they will be launching a mass sensitization campaign in the grassroots, in partnership with celebrated Nollywood Director, Niyi Akinmolayan. This campaign will focus on equipping people with the information they need to stay safe and assist Nigeria’s response to the pandemic.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 224 confirmed cases with 5 deaths and 27 recovered patients. With Lagos State leading in number of cases, it became one of the three states to be locked down for 14 days by the Federal Government. The Lagos State Emergency Food Relief Project was a response from the government to ensure people in the state are able to feed properly at this time.

With their donation to the relief project and other state intervention programs, Seven-Up Bottling Company hopes to show solidarity with every Nigerian at this trying time.

