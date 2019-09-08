Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said although the auto crash was fatal but no life was lost in the accident which involved four occupants.

He said: “Although the accident is fatal but no life was lost and I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle were responding to treatments.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the accident occurred at Igbara Oke along Ilasha – Akure road, a suburb of Akure, Ondo state capital.

Sen. Tofowomo alongside Mr Banji Okunomo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for Ondo 2020 as well as two other PDP women stalwarts were on their way to Ibadan for a function on the fateful day.