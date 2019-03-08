Auwal Musa, who resides in Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, was arrested after a complaint laid by a victim, Zaharadeen Lawal, whom he duped of N380,000.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed his arrest said the suspect alleged to be a member of a syndicate that specialises in duping innocent victims through various dubious methods.

Isa said the suspect had pretended to be a spirit and assured the victim of his syndicate's readiness to assist him to succeed.

The spokesperson said, "On March 2, 2019, around 6 pm, the command succeeded in arresting a member of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters, who specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

"On February 28, 2019, around 8 pm, the complainant, one Zaharadeen Lawal, aged 25 years, of the Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State, said he received a call from 08062070061 and the caller identified himself as a spirit and that the caller stated that he called in order to reward the complainant for kindness he had shown to his aged mother about a year ago.

"Since then, the caller and his syndicate had deceitfully collected N380,000 and call credit worth N22,000 from the victim on the pretext of charity that will pave the way for his greatness and wealth."

The PPRO added that investigation is still ongoing with a view to arrest other members of the syndicate.