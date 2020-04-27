A Photographer has shared the story of Amanda, a commercial sex worker who got addicted to crack cocaine and how its adverse effects on her physical and mental health are almost irreparable.

The photographer identified as Soft White Underbelly uploaded a video to his YouTube channel showing Amanda’s rapid deterioration in 4 months. His aim is to educate the world against illicit drug use.

“Before you order me to help Amanda please read this. No can stop Amanda. Not her family, not me, not you, not the church, not the rehab facilities she’s walked out of. No one. The purpose of my channel is to help us understand how and why this happens so that we can try to fix what’s broken in our country and hopefully, prevent the next generation of children from falling through the same cracks as Amanda has. I’m certain there will be a ton of commenters saying I should be “helping” Amanda instead of exploiting her, but you have to understand my aim with this channel of mine.

READ ALSO: Electoral commission allegedly disregards court injunction, goes ahead with workshop

“My goal is to make people who are strong and capable wake up so that we can create changes that can prevent this from happening to the next generation of children, not to try to fix the already broken individuals I photograph. There are many thousands just like Amanda out there. Let’s stop blaming the “exploitive” photographer and look at the real causes of this. There are many hundreds of thousand more Amandas out there and most of them have small children somewhere. Let’s fix the true causes of these problems instead of sitting on your sofa and blaming me. I’m simply informing you of the truth. ML,” Soft White Underbelly wrote.

He added: “'It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men'-Frederick Douglas."