Security operatives seal off venue of Yoruba Nation rally in Osogbo
Yoruba Nation agitators later regrouped under November 27 Bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, Osogbo.
Amotekun operatives in the state were also reportedly positioned at a strategic spot to prevent participants from accessing the venue.
It would be recalled that in April, police operatives took over Mapo Hall in Ibadan ahead of the Yoruba self-determination rally organised by the Prof Banji Akintoye-led Ilana Odua to sensitise people.
More than 20 police vehicles including patrol vans were reportedly stationed at the venue to stop Yoruba agitators from holding the rally.
