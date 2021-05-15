RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security operatives seal off venue of Yoruba Nation rally in Osogbo

Authors:

bayo wahab

Yoruba Nation agitators later regrouped under November 27 Bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, Osogbo.

Yoruba Nation protesters regrouped under November 27 Bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, Osogbo after police operatives sealed off the venue of their rally. (Punch).
Yoruba Nation protesters regrouped under November 27 Bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, Osogbo after police operatives sealed off the venue of their rally. (Punch). Pulse Nigeria

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have sealed off the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo to stop Yoruba Nation agitators from holding a rally at the venue.

Recommended articles

Amotekun operatives in the state were also reportedly positioned at a strategic spot to prevent participants from accessing the venue.

Due to the heavy presence of security operatives at the venue, participants later regrouped under November 27 Bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, Osogbo.

It would be recalled that in April, police operatives took over Mapo Hall in Ibadan ahead of the Yoruba self-determination rally organised by the Prof Banji Akintoye-led Ilana Odua to sensitise people.

More than 20 police vehicles including patrol vans were reportedly stationed at the venue to stop Yoruba agitators from holding the rally.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Lawan tells governors to practice what they preach on restructuring