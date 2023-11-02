ADVERTISEMENT
Security operatives rescue 4 victims abducted by bandits in Kebbi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor provided additional logistic support to enable the joint team to deal with criminalities in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to Governor, Nasir Idris, on made Media and Publicity, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday. He said the security operatives rescued the kidnapped victims in a joint operation on Wednesday.

At about 4:00pm on November 1, 2023, gallant troops of 1 Battalion Dukku Barrack, Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with local vigilante conducted a fighting patrol to Bangi Hill in Suru LGA.

“During the operation, the team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued four kidnapped victims,” it said.

The statement listed the rescued persons to include; Malam Audu Fulani, 45; Umaru Wakili, 14; Alhaji Malam Imam, 50; and Chaggo Garba, 19.

It said that security agencies had recorded successes against criminal elements since the governor provided additional logistic support to enable them to deal with criminalities in the state.

The statement also hailed the gallant troops for their efforts towards curbing security challenges in the state.

