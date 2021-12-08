The operatives had responded to a distress call when they were attacked by the suspected armed robbers.
Security operatives kill 4 suspected armed robbers during gun battle in Imo
The Police Command Imo, said four suspected armed robbers have been killed in a gun battle with a combine team of military and police operatives in Umuaka community, Njaba Local Council area on Tuesday.
The command spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.
Abbatam said three of the suspected armed robbers died on the spot while one later died at a hospital.
He warned that the police and other security operatives would make Imo uncomfortable for criminals.
The command spokesman advised all law abiding citizens go about their normal legitimate businesses and report any suspicious persons to relevant security agencies.
A source told NAN that those killed had allegedly attacked Point of Sale (POS) operators in the area before the security forces engaged them in a shootout.
The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the robbers opened fire on the security operatives before they were overpowered.
He said the incident caused serious panic in the area, forcing many people to flee the community during the gun duel.
