Security operatives kill 4 suspected armed robbers during gun battle in Imo

The command spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.

Abbatam said three of the suspected armed robbers died on the spot while one later died at a hospital.

He warned that the police and other security operatives would make Imo uncomfortable for criminals.

The command spokesman advised all law abiding citizens go about their normal legitimate businesses and report any suspicious persons to relevant security agencies.

A source told NAN that those killed had allegedly attacked Point of Sale (POS) operators in the area before the security forces engaged them in a shootout.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the robbers opened fire on the security operatives before they were overpowered.