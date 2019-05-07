The Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who have refused to listen to the plea of the defendant, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 20 for further hearing.

The defendant, who lives at Olalusi Street, Ikorodu, Lagos, was charged with defilement.

NAN reported that the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 24 at 3 p.m. at his security post at Train Field Nursery and Primary School, Irawo New site, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted the minor.

“The security man who works with the school as a guard, unlawfully defiled the pupil by forcefully having sexual intercourse with her,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported to the police at the Gender Section, Ikeja Police Division and the defendant was apprehended in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.