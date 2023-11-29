ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard stabbed to death after leaving duty post to gist with friends

Damilare Famuyiwa

After leaving his duty post, an argument was said to have ensued between him and one of his friends, who rushed for a sharp object, and stabbed him.

The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody [Punch]
The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody [Punch]

Recommended articles

Recall that on Saturday, November 25, 2023, Solomon reportedly left his duty post and stepped out to discuss with some friends on the street where he lived.

It was gathered that the discussion had barely lasted close to an hour when an argument broke out between him and one 20-year-old Muhammed.

The argument later degenerated into a fight between the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agitated by the development, Muhammed was said to have left the spot, headed for a sharp object and returned to stab Solomon in the chest.

According to a resident in the area, who craved anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the attack on Solomon left him bleeding.

His words: “Solomon and Muhammed were both friends. While Solomon was a security guard, Muhammed is an errand boy living in the next compound where Solomon carried out his duty. We were told that the discussion was not the first of its kind. They often discussed and argued and later resolved the matter within themselves. But the moment they started to argue that evening, it appeared usual and no one knew it would get to that level.

“When Muhammed went to pick up the sharp object, Solomon did not take him seriously until he moved closer and stabbed him in the chest. Solomon fell immediately and started bleeding. The moment some of the friends present at the spot saw what happened, they took to their heels.”

The resident added that Solomon became unconscious after bleeding non-stop on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took a while before Solomon was taken to the hospital because most of them had run away, including Muhammed who stabbed him. It took the intervention of some Good Samaritans who rushed to the scene and alerted Solomon’s employer before he was rushed to the hospital. On getting there, the doctors attended to him and later confirmed him dead on arrival,” he added.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been arrested and taken into custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dino Melaye explains why he won't challenge Kogi election results at tribunal

Dino Melaye explains why he won't challenge Kogi election results at tribunal

Governor Oborevwori presents ₦714.4bn 2024 budget for Delta State

Governor Oborevwori presents ₦714.4bn 2024 budget for Delta State

Court orders Betta Edu to disclose details of ₦535.8m school feeding expenditure during lockdown

Court orders Betta Edu to disclose details of ₦535.8m school feeding expenditure during lockdown

Adeleke approves ₦15,000 wage award for civil servants, ₦10,000 for pensioners

Adeleke approves ₦15,000 wage award for civil servants, ₦10,000 for pensioners

Nigerian Navy hands over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to NDLEA

Nigerian Navy hands over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to NDLEA

Benue records ₦425bn property loss amid alleged herders attack on farmers

Benue records ₦425bn property loss amid alleged herders attack on farmers

Full text of President Tinubu’s 2024 Budget speech

Full text of President Tinubu’s 2024 Budget speech

Stop congratulating me on reappontment – NNPC's Kyari tells oil, gas stakeholders

Stop congratulating me on reappontment – NNPC's Kyari tells oil, gas stakeholders

NDIC sets up EFCC desk to strengthen investigation of parties responsible for bank failures

NDIC sets up EFCC desk to strengthen investigation of parties responsible for bank failures

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

The partially-collapsed building at a construction site beside Taj Bank in Central Business District Abuja on Saturday [NAN]

FEMA rescues construction worker trapped in collapsed structure in Abuja

The Police promised to give more details after an autopsy is conducted [The Nigerian Voice]

Police deny torturing man to death after arresting him for cultism in Ogun