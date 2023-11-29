Security guard stabbed to death after leaving duty post to gist with friends

Recall that on Saturday, November 25, 2023, Solomon reportedly left his duty post and stepped out to discuss with some friends on the street where he lived.

It was gathered that the discussion had barely lasted close to an hour when an argument broke out between him and one 20-year-old Muhammed.

The argument later degenerated into a fight between the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agitated by the development, Muhammed was said to have left the spot, headed for a sharp object and returned to stab Solomon in the chest.

According to a resident in the area, who craved anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the attack on Solomon left him bleeding.

His words: “Solomon and Muhammed were both friends. While Solomon was a security guard, Muhammed is an errand boy living in the next compound where Solomon carried out his duty. We were told that the discussion was not the first of its kind. They often discussed and argued and later resolved the matter within themselves. But the moment they started to argue that evening, it appeared usual and no one knew it would get to that level.

“When Muhammed went to pick up the sharp object, Solomon did not take him seriously until he moved closer and stabbed him in the chest. Solomon fell immediately and started bleeding. The moment some of the friends present at the spot saw what happened, they took to their heels.”

The resident added that Solomon became unconscious after bleeding non-stop on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It took a while before Solomon was taken to the hospital because most of them had run away, including Muhammed who stabbed him. It took the intervention of some Good Samaritans who rushed to the scene and alerted Solomon’s employer before he was rushed to the hospital. On getting there, the doctors attended to him and later confirmed him dead on arrival,” he added.