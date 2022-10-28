RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard punches man to d*ath over refusal to pay him rent

Damilare Famuyiwa

The guard rented out his security post to a motor boy. Trouble began between them when the latter refused to pay his rent.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Desmond Gudyu, a guard with Corporate Victoria Gardens Security Company, has punched a 26-year-old man, Akeem Nuhu, to death.

Gudyu, who was employed to guard a building on Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi area of Lagos State, punched Nuhu during an argument that ensued between them on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The suspect accommodated Nuhu in his security post after the latter agreed to pay him rent.

But trouble began between them when Nuhu, who worked as a motor boy in a sachet water company, failed to pay the agreed sum.

“The security guard was the only one staying in that house. The victim, Nuhu, worked in a pure water company and he had nowhere to stay. That was why he entered into an agreement with Gudyu to sleep in his security post and pay him for it.

“So, he would wake up in the morning, go to work and return in the evening. But on Monday evening when the incident happened, the security guard accused Nuhu of owing him some rent and they started to argue. It was in the process that he slightly punched Nuhu. He fell and became unconscious,” a contractor identified as Ayo Ipadeola, who worked in the area, stated.

According to a source, the victim was rushed to a police hospital at Falomo, where he died.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said an investigation is ongoing to unravel the matter, adding that the suspect is in custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

