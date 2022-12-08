Security guard jailed for stealing his employer’s water heater.

The Area Court judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman however, gave Biza an option of N30,000 fine.

Suleiman ordered the convict to pay N530,000 in compensation to the complainant.

Biza had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanipekun Babajide had earlier told the court that on Nov. 1 the complainant, Kelechukwu Umeyi of Gawrinpa Abuja, reported the matter at Galadima Police Station.

Babajide said that the convict criminally entered the complainant’s house and also stole one mattress.

Babajide said that the convict sold all the stolen items for N19,000.

The prosecutor added that during the police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement.