Court sentences security guard to 3 months in prison for attacking herder with cutlass

Mohammed, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the convict entered the complainant’s house, while he was sleeping and attacked him with a cutlass, inflicting serious injuries on his neck and hand.

During police investigation Nwaforaku said, the convict confessed to the crime.

He said the matter was reported at the Mpape Police Station by Buhari Abubakar of Ruga Fulani, new layout Mpape, Abuja.