RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences security guard to 3 months in prison for attacking herder with cutlass

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a security guard, Zakariya Abdulrahman, to three months imprisonment for assaulting a herder.

Court sentences security guard 3 month in prison for attacking herder with cutlass.
Man remanded in prison Pulse Ghana

The Judge, Marafa Mohammed, sentenced Abdulrahman after Abdulrahman pleaded guilty to assault and causing grievous hurt.

Recommended articles

Mohammed, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the convict entered the complainant’s house, while he was sleeping and attacked him with a cutlass, inflicting serious injuries on his neck and hand.

During police investigation Nwaforaku said, the convict confessed to the crime.

He said the matter was reported at the Mpape Police Station by Buhari Abubakar of Ruga Fulani, new layout Mpape, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 246 of the Penal Code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn

CAN calls for end to secession agitations in Nigeria

Former House of Reps member Farouk Lawan jailed 7 years for bribery

APC crisis: Court strikes out suit against Buni-led caretaker committee

Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect

Buhari sets up committee to discuss with Twitter on ban

Abia traditional ruler begs Gov Ikpeazu to save his community from hoodlums

A fuel tanker just exploded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

JAMB delists additional 6 CBT centres