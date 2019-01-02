A 25-year-old security guard, Amos Jettus, on Wednesday, appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged assault.

Jettus allegedly assaulted a fellow security guard by giving him fist blows on his face as well as biting his fingers.

The security guard is facing charges of assault, occasioning harm and breach of peace, but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 26 at 11 p.m. at Oluloya Street, Ajao estate in Anthony village area of Lagos.

Oriabure said the accused assaulted the complainant, Joseph Otigba, when he was called to intervene in a quarrel between Jettus and his employer.

“The accused was a security guard at a house on the street while the complainant was also a company security guard attached to the estate.

“Otigba was invited because of a quarrel between the accused and his employer, which was disturbing the whole street.

“When he attempted to intervene, the accused gave him so many fist blows on his face and also bit two of his fingers.

“My Lord, he also tore the complainant’s uniform; we have three witnesses, who can testify to this,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for for an offence of assault.

In her ruling, Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Ojuromi said the surety should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The court adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention.