ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard bags life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl at construction site

News Agency Of Nigeria

The survivor, (now 18 years old) testified before the court that she was 13 years when the incident happened and the defendant was a security guard at a construction site.

Security guard bags life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl at construction site [Guardian]
Security guard bags life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl at construction site [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Justice Rahman Oshodi, berated lapses and delay in justice on the part of the Ikoyi Custodial Centre to bring the defendant, who had been in prison custody for eight years to court.

According to him, the case had been struck out for want of diligent prosecution by justice Sherifat Solebo (rtd) when the custodial centre did not produce him before the court for arraignment despite the issuance of reproduction warrant between 2016 and 2019.

He said: "The defendant was in Ikoyi Custodial Centre and remained there for about eight years from the day of his remand until he was produced before me in January 3, 2023 for arraignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The preceding demonstrate gaps in the operation of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

“It is mind-boggling to hear that the defendant had been in Ikoyi Custodial Centre since 2016 but was brought to court for the first time in 2023.

“The correctional centre was directly responsible for the defendant’s long period of awaiting trial and this is appalling.”

Oshodi, while delivering the judgment, held that the prosecution proved the ingredients of defilement with charge number LD/2359C/2016 against the defendant. According to him, the survivor, (now 18 years old) testified before the court that she was 13 years when the incident happened and that the defendant was a security guard at a construction site.

He said that the survivor told the court that defendant forcefully had sex with her when when she went to fetch water at the site. The judge said: “The prosecutrix gave her testimony and said that she went to fetch water at the construction site where the defendant work when he came from her back, close her mouth and found herself in the room with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said that the defendant ‘torn my clothe, forcefully had sex with me and I started having pains in my vagina.’

“She testified further that she informed her patient about the incident and the father reported the case at nearest police station.

“The prosecutrix further told the court that she was taken to Mirabel Medical Centre for examination.”

Oshodi said that the evidence of the survivor was corroborated with that of her father who was the prosecution witness two. He said that the survivor gave a vivid and unshaken testimony of what the defendant did to her.

“I believe her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The defendant denial does not hold waters as he admitted knowing the prosecutrix but made a u-turn during cross-examination that he did not know her.

“He also admitted that the prosecutrix came to the compound to fetch water,” he said.

The judge held that the defendant contradicted himself and made his evidence-in-chief unreliable. He thereafter convicted him of the charge and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Oshodi said that the convict’s name be entered in the Sexual Offences Register maintained by Lagos State Government.

The prosecution called two witnesses during trial while the defendant testified as sole witness. According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

Stealing funds is not the only form of government corruption, here are 4 others

Stealing funds is not the only form of government corruption, here are 4 others

#BettaGate: What does the law say about public funds in private accounts?

#BettaGate: What does the law say about public funds in private accounts?

Allow our son, Wike to discharge his official duties - Rivers leaders group urges

Allow our son, Wike to discharge his official duties - Rivers leaders group urges

Tinubu investigates minister Edu for approving payment of ₦585m to private account

Tinubu investigates minister Edu for approving payment of ₦585m to private account

Lassa fever killed over 200 Nigerians in 2023

Lassa fever killed over 200 Nigerians in 2023

Taraba Govt reintroduces History subject in basic education curriculum

Taraba Govt reintroduces History subject in basic education curriculum

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses (Businessday NG)

Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses in Jigawa

The victim, Afolabi Stephen Opaso [CBC]

Canadian police officer kills 19-year-old Nigerian student on last day of 2023

The suspect will be arraigned after investigation is completed [The Nation]

Police arrest man with 13 stolen ATM cards in Adamawa